Volvo Trucks Makes History with the Launch of Qatar’s First-Ever Heavy-Duty Electric Truck

2025-01-29 21:57:51 - From: DOMASCO

- Pioneering Sustainability: Launch of the Volvo FH Electric marks the introduction of the first heavy-duty electric truck in Qatar, setting a new benchmark for the nation’s green mobility transformation.

- Unmatched Performance: Designed to redefine heavy transportation, the Volvo FH Electric offers a range of up to 300 km, charging time of just 2.5 hours (fast charger), and an impressive 666 horsepower.

- Strategic Innovation: Strengthens Qatar’s position as a regional leader in adopting cutting-edge, zero-emission transportation technologies.

Doha— Domasco and Volvo Trucks, the global leader in electrification of heavy vehicles, is set to revolutionize Qatar’s transport landscape with the unveiling of the Volvo FH Electric, the nation’s first-ever heavy-duty electric truck. Hosted at the iconic Fire Station venue—an artistic hub and event space in Doha—the launch signals a bold step forward in Qatar’s sustainability and decarbonization efforts.

The Volvo FH Electric is designed to deliver exceptional performance, offering a seamless balance between power, efficiency, and sustainability. With a Gross Combination Weight (GCW) of up to 44 tonnes and a range of advanced features, it meets the demands of Qatar’s growing industries while contributing to the nation’s green transition.

Specifications include:

- Range: Up to 300 km per charge.

- Charging Time: 2.5 hours (fast charger) or 9.5 hours (overnight charger).

- Power: Up to 666 horsepower with a battery capacity ranging from 180 to 540 kWh.

As the first of its kind in the region, the Volvo FH Electric aligns seamlessly with Qatar’s sustainability strategy, which includes the government’s commitment to reducing environmental impact. Qatar has pledged to lower greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2030 through targeted awareness campaigns and progressive policies.

This launch, driven by Domasco’s initiative to make the Volvo Electric Truck available in Qatar, further reinforces its alignment with the nation’s vision. By supporting Qatar’s government in advancing green mobility across all industries, Domasco underscores the critical role of zero-emission technology in achieving decarbonization targets within the logistics and heavy transportation sectors, paving the way for a more sustainable future.

Ramez Hamdan, Managing Director of Industrial Equipment, commented:

“The launch of the Volvo FH Electric is a testament to our dedication to driving sustainable transformation in the region. By introducing Qatar’s first heavy-duty electric truck, we are not only revolutionizing the logistics and transportation sectors but also setting a new standard for innovation and environmental stewardship.”

This launch highlights Volvo Trucks’ unwavering commitment to innovation and sustainability. With competitors yet to introduce electric models in Qatar, Volvo Trucks is paving the way for a cleaner, more efficient future in transportation.