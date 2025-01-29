Rebel leader Ahmad al-Sharaa made transitional president of Syria

2025-01-29 23:00:04 - From: The Guardian

Appointment of former leader of group that led operation to topple Assad comes amid other political changes

The former leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the Islamist rebel group which led the military operation to topple the former president of Syria, Bashar al-Assad, last month, has been appointed president of Syria for a “transitional period”.

The appointment of Ahmad al-Sharaa, who has been acting as the de-facto leader of the country since early December, came after a meeting of rebel faction leaders on Wednesday and was announced by a military spokesperson.

