Angered by Baghdad, Kurds vow not to back Sudani’s quest for second term

2025-01-30 07:19:11 - From: Arab weekly

The Arab Weekly has learned from a well-informed Kurdish source that the Kurdish Regional Government’s (KRG) leadership is irked by the attitude of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa al-Sudani, who, they say, has been “disappointing”, especially over to his management of salary and oil issues of real concern to the KRG.

The Kurdish source, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, confirmed that the Kurdish leadership as represented by the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) led by Massoud Barzani, holds Sudani fully responsible for the “financial choke-hold” imposed on the region and considers him “responsible before anyone else” for “starving” the region’s employees and “depriving” them of their salaries for months.

He added that Sudani “betrayed the trust” placed in him by Barzani and the KDP, who were among his strongest backers when he was forming his government.