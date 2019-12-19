Italy: Italy Sea Arrivals Dashboard (November 2019)

2019/12/19 | 23:05 - Source: Relief Web

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees

Country: Algeria, Bangladesh, Côte d'Ivoire, Eritrea, Greece, Guinea, Iran (Islamic Republic of), Iraq, Italy, Libya, Morocco, Pakistan, Sudan, Tunisia, Turkey, World

Overview

Between 1 January and 30 November 2019, 10,882 persons arrived in Italy by sea.



This is a 53% decrease in sea arrivals compared to the same period last year (23,011).



In November 2019, 1,233 individuals reached Italian shores, compared to 980 in November 2018.



For the third consecutive month, arrivals in 2019 are higher than the number of people arrived in the correspondent period in 2018.