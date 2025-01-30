Historic first: Kurdistan Region may appoint “first female governor”

2025-01-30 13:15:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The KurdistanRegion (KRI) is on the brink of a historic first, as Nuxsha Nasih emerges asthe leading candidate for Governor of Halabja. Ifappointed, she would become the first woman in the Region’s history to hold agovernor’s office.

Sources informed Shafaq News thatthe two frontrunners for the position are Nuxsha Nasih, the current districtmayor of Halabja, and Shaho Osman, deputy governor of al-Sulaymaniyah.

Reports suggest Nasih is thestronger contender, with her potential appointment marking a significantmilestone in gender representation and women’s leadership in the KRI.

The governor’s position hasbeen vacant since the retirement of former governor Azad Tawfiq. For now, therole is expected to be filled temporarily through delegation until an officialdecree is issued by the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

While women’s participation inpolitics has steadily increased, executive leadership roles remain largelymale-dominated.

The Kurdistan RegionalGovernment (KRG) has made strides in promoting women’s political inclusion,particularly through electoral quotas. The Region's 1992 Election Laworiginally reserved 30% of seats for women in the Kurdistan Parliament—a quota lateradjusted to 25%, still exceeding Iraq’s national requirement.

This framework has helpedwomen secure ministerial roles and key legislative positions. In the 2018Kurdistan parliamentary elections, 30 out of 111 seats were won by women. Womenhave also served as ministers of health, education, and municipalities,expanding their influence in governance.