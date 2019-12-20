MOT: 46th session of Baghdad International Fair will not be cancelled

2019/12/20 | 00:35 - Source: INA

INA – BAGHDAD

Ministry of Trade denied the cancellation of the 46th session of the Baghdad International Fair, explaining that it was only postponed until further notice according to the decision of the Council of Ministers as a result of the recent emergency situations taking place in the country.

“The ministry is ready to receive companies expected to be between 600 - 700 local, Arab and foreign companies to participate in Baghdad International Fair," Ministry of Trade media spokesman, Mohamed Hanoun told Iraqi News Agency – INA.

He added that setting the date for the session is pending due to the outcome of the recent emergency situations.