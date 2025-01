Memorandums of Understanding Signed Between Iraq and Egypt Under the Patronage of Al-Sudani and Egyptian Prime Minister

Memorandums of Understanding Signed Between Iraq and Egypt Under the Patronage of Al-Sudani and Egyptian Prime Minister

2025-01-30 15:10:20 - From: Iraqi News Agency

Memorandums of Understanding Signed Between Iraq and Egypt Under the Patronage of Al-Sudani and Egyptian Prime Minister