Sweden points to ‘foreign power’ after Iraqi refugee on trial for Qur’an burnings shot dead

2025-01-30 16:00:04 - From: The Guardian

Five held after Salwan Momika was reportedly killed during TikTok live stream, hours before trial verdict due

Five people have been arrested after an Iraqi refugee and anti-Islam campaigner was shot dead in Sweden hours before a court verdict was due in his trial over burning the Qur’an, police said.

In an attack that the prime minister, Ulf Kristersson, said could be linked to “a foreign power”, Salwan Momika, 38, was shot late on Wednesday in a house in the town of Södertälje, near Stockholm. In 2023 Momika outraged many people in Sweden and around the world by burning copies of the Qur’an in public demonstrations.

