Palestinian fear and Israeli celebrations as Unrwa ban begins

2025-01-30 21:00:03 - From: Middle East Eye

Israel's banning of the UN agency for Palestine Refugees (Unrwa) came into effect on Thursday, with Palestinians gravely worried about the impact it will have on the provision of basic humanitarian needs and services.

There are two Knesset laws targeting Unrwa: one prohibits the agency's work within “areas under Israeli sovereignty", while the other bans any contact with the agency.

The Israeli law says the ban on the UN agency would include occupied East Jerusalem, though it is recognised internationally as Palestinian land. Israel annexed the area in 1967 in a move widely condemned by the international community.

Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, on Tuesday notified the UN Security Council that Israel would terminate its cooperation with the agency.

"UNRWA must cease its activities in Israel and evacuate all of its facilities in Jerusalem," Danon said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

According to Unrwa's communications director, the agency has yet to receive any official communication on how the Israeli parliament's ban will be implemented.

"For now, our plan is to undertake our duties - that is to deliver services and humanitarian assistance to people wherever they are in the occupied Palestinian territory," Juliette Touma told ABC News in an interview on Thursday.

'We are in the dark. We have not received any instructions from Israel [on] how the ban will be enforced beyond being told to vacate' - Juliette Touma, Unwra

The agency's headquarters in East Jerusalem remains, Touma told The Guardian, adding that it must be protected as it is a UN compound.

"We don’t have plans to close our operations,” Touma said, adding that the agency's efforts in the West Bank and Gaza are ongoing.

“But we are in the dark. We have not received any instructions from Israel how the ban will be enforced beyond being told to vacate.”

On Thursday, the official social media account of Unrwa posted that the agency "continues to deliver assistance and services to the communities we serve. Our clinics across the occupied West Bank including East Jerusalem are open while the humanitarian operation in Gaza continues."

Amid security concerns after a celebration was organised by far-right Israelis, staff left the Unrwa compound in the area. The UN compound has since been defaced with graffiti and Israeli flags.