Greece: Greece Sea Arrivals Dashboard (November 2019)
2019/12/20 | 20:40 - Source: Relief Web
Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees

Country: Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Greece, Iraq, occupied Palestinian territory, Syrian Arab Republic, World

Overview

So far in 2019, a total of 53,443 refugees and migrants arrived in Greece by sea.

The majority are from Afghanistan (39%), Syria (28%) and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (7%).

More than half of the population are women (23%) and children (36%), while 41% are men.

Arrivals in November 2019, at 8,306 decreased in comparison to October when 8,996 people had arrived on the islands.

Arrivals during 2019 are 81% higher than those in 2018.

Lesvos received the majority (44%) of all new arrivals, during 2019, followed by the Dodecanese islands (24%), Samos (18%) and Chios (14%).

