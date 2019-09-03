UNHCHR: Libya, Iraq, Poland, Yemen

Saturday, 21 December 2019, 11:34 amPress Release: United Nations Human Rights Commissioner
Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human
Rights: Rupert
ColvilleLocation: Geneva Date: 20 December 2019Subject: (1) Libya(2) Iraq(3) Poland(4) Yemen1) LibyaWe are
concerned about the deteriorating human rights situation in
Libya, including the impact of the ongoing conflict on
civilians, attacks against human rights defenders and
journalists, treatment of migrants and refugees, conditions
of detention and impunity.
In 2019, our Office
along with the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) has so
far documented at least 284 civilian deaths and 363 injuries
as a result of the armed conflict in Libya – an increase
of more than a quarter over the number of casualties
recorded during the same period last year.Airstrikes were the leading cause of civilian
casualties, accounting for 182 deaths and 212 injuries,
followed by ground fighting, improvised explosive devices,
abductions and killings.
During the same period, the World
Health Organization has documented 61 conflict-related
attacks against health care facilities and personnel, which
is a 69 percent increase compared to the same period in
2018.
We have grave concerns about the impact the
conflict is having on densely populated areas such as Abu
Salim and Al Hadba, where an additional 100,000 civilians
are at risk of being displaced, on top of the 343,000 who
already have been.
Journalists, media workers and
human rights defenders continue to be subjected to violence,
threats and harassment.
In the most recent such case, Reda
Fhelboom, a well-known human rights defender and journalist,
was detained on 14 December by an armed group at Mitiga
airport in Tripoli, following his arrival from Tunis.
We are
concerned that his subsequent disappearance may be linked to
his human rights or journalistic work.
His disappearance is
a violation of Libya’s obligations to ensure his human
rights.
We have also observed an increase in cases of hate
speech and incitement to violence fueling a climate of
mistrust, fear and violence among different groups in
Libya.As you know, the treatment of migrants and
refugees in Libya has been a matter of huge concern over the
past few years, and they continue to be routinely subjected
to violations and abuses, including extrajudicial and
arbitrary killings, arbitrary detention, enforced
disappearances, torture, sexual and gender-based violence,
abduction for ransom, extortion, and forced labour, by State
officials, traffickers and smugglers.
Between
January and November, more than 8,600 migrants were
intercepted at sea by the Libyan Coast Guard and returned to
Libya, which of course cannot be considered by any stretch
of the imagination as a safe port for disembarkation.
Many
of those intercepted were returned to official and
unofficial detention centres where they are routinely
subjected to serious human rights violations and abuses.
We
are also concerned that parties to the conflict in Libya
continue to store weapons and ammunition in close proximity
to civilian locations, particularly detention centres where
migrants and refugees are being detained.
We remind the
parties of their obligation to take all feasible precautions
against the effects of attacks.
To date in 2019,
an estimated 8,813 individuals have been held in 28 official
prisons under the authority of the Ministry of Justice, of
whom an estimated 60 percent were in pre-trial detention.
We
have continued to receive credible reports of arbitrary
detention, torture, enforced disappearances, sexual and
gender-based violence, and overcrowding in detention
facilities under the control of the Ministry of the
Interior.
Conditions in unofficial places of detention,
often run by armed groups, are even more difficult to
monitor and are likely to be even worse.Finally, we
are concerned about the continuing climate of impunity in
Libya, including the 15 December acquittal by the Tripoli
Appeals Court of all the defendants, including former
intelligence chief Abdullah Senussi, in the trial relating
to the 1996 massacre of 1,200 people in the Abu Salim prison
in Tripoli.
The Abu Salim massacre was one of the grievances
that gave rise to the 2011 uprising in Libya.
We reiterate
the call made in September for the creation of an
investigative mechanism into serious crimes committed in
Libya.
2)
Iraq We are concerned by
the continued pattern of deadly attacks in Iraq against
human rights defenders, civil society activists and
protesters.
During the past 10 days alone, we have received
credible reports of at least six separate incidents in
Baghdad, Missan, Karbala and Diwaniya, resulting in three
deaths and six people injured.• On 8
December and again, seven days later, on 15 December,
improvised explosive devices attached to vehicles detonated
in Diwaniya and Karbala, injuring three civil society
activists, who had participated in demonstrations and appear
to have been directly targeted.• On 8
December, in Amara city in Missan governorate, a human
rights activist survived an attempt to kill him while on his
way to visit a friend, but was seriously injured in the
attack.• Also on 8 December, in Karbala city,
a civil society activist was shot dead while riding his
motorbike.
Two other people on the motorbike were
unharmed.• On 10 December, another human
rights activist was shot and killed in Baghdad when leaving
a protest site.• On 14 December, three civil
society activists were gunned down from a pickup truck in
Baghdad.
One of them was killed, and the other two wounded.
All three had been volunteers providing bread to protesters
during the demonstrations.We are following-up other
allegations of targeted killings.Currently, we have
insufficient information to determine who the perpetrators
of these latest attacks are, but witnesses and local people
we have spoken to say they believe groups whom they describe
as ‘militias’ are responsible.
We are not aware of any
progress made by the Iraqi authorities in tracking those
responsible for these attacks.The killings of civil
society activists are occurring against a backdrop of
disappearances of high-profile protesters in Baghdad.
Many
of those arrested by Iraqi security forces are being held in
what may amount to incommunicado detention.
Others are
believed to have been abducted by groups referred to as
‘militias’, and they are at serious risk of
ill-treatment.
Both security forces and these so-called
‘militias’ are clearly targeting well-known
demonstrators and activists.
We are closely monitoring all
cases that come to our attention.A report issued
last week by the Human Rights Office of the UN Assistance
Mission in Iraq (UNAMI) called for prompt and independent
investigations into all demonstration-related deaths since 1
October.
The report also called for immediate steps to
prevent deliberate killings of human rights defenders and
immediate action to release abductees from any form of
unlawful detention.
3)
Poland We are concerned by
draft legislation, submitted to the Polish parliament on 12
December, which risks further jeopardizing the independence
of the judiciary in Poland and would place constraints on
judges in exercising their freedom of association and
freedom of expression.
It could even result in judges being
dismissed if they question the Government’s judicial
reform.The draft act which amends the existing law
on the structure of common courts, the law on the Supreme
Court and a number of other acts, may also
prevent judges from fulfilling their legal obligation, under
EU treaties, to apply EU law.
In general, it risks further
undermining the already heavily challenged independence of
the judiciary in Poland.
We understand some
amendments, proposed by the ruling party, were apparently
provided to the draft law overnight.
However, I am unable to
say whether these mitigate some of the concerns over the
draft law, as the new version with amendments was not
available online as of early this morning.
The second
reading of the draft at the Parliament was scheduled to take
place this morningWe urge the Polish Government and
the members of the Parliament (Sejm) to consider carefully
the potential impact of the draft legislation on the rule of
law.As a State Party to the International Covenant
on Civil and Political Rights Poland is required to ensure
the independence of the judiciary, and as an incoming member
of the UN Human Rights Council, Poland is also expected to
set a high standard of compliance with international human
rights law.
Any measures which are contrary to the
separation of powers and the independence of the judiciary
should immediately be lifted.
4)
Yemen The High
Commissioner Michelle Bachelet on Tuesday appointed Dr.
Ardi
Imseis of Canada as a new member of the Group of Eminent
Experts on Yemen, to replace one of the three previous
members, Charles Garraway (United Kingdom), who has had to
step down for health reasons.
The two other previous
members, Chairperson Kamel Jendoubi (Tunisia) and Melissa
Parke (Australia), were reappointed on the same day.The mandate of the Group of Eminent International and
Regional Experts was renewed for a further one year by the
Human Rights Council on 26 September.In their
latest report, published on 3 September 2019,
the Group of Eminent Experts detailed numerous possible war
crimes committed by various parties to the conflict over the
past five years, including through airstrikes,
indiscriminate shelling, snipers and landmines, as well as
arbitrary killings and detention, torture, sexual and
gender-based violence, and the impeding of access to
humanitarian aid.The Group of Eminent Experts will
present their third report to the Human Rights Council in
September 2020.
To find out more about the Group of
Eminent Experts, including their mandate, biographies and
previous work, go to: https://www.ohchr.org/EN/HRBodies/HRC/YemenGEE/Pages/Index.aspx
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving.
We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations