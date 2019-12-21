Iraqi Protesters Burn Political Party Offices in Nasiriyah

2019/12/21 | 15:30 - Source: Baghdad Post

Protesters in Iraq’s Nasiriyah city of Dhi Qar province on Saturday set fire to several representation offices of different political parties.It was said to be in reaction to the assassination of Ali Asmi, a prominent protest activist who was taken out of his car on Friday by a group of armed men and shot dead instantly in public.Media reports said angry protesters also stormed the home of the head of security committee of Dhi Qar provincial council.It was not clear immediately if there was any confrontation between the protesters and security forces.