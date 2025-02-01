GCC Secretary-General congratulates President Al-Sharaa on assuming presidency of Syria

2025-02-01 21:00:04 - From: SANA

Riyadh, SANA-Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jassim Mohammed Al-Badawi, congratulated President Ahmad al-Sharaa on assuming the presidency of the Syrian Arab Republic. In the congratulatory cable published by the website of the General Secretariat of the Council, the Secretary General expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes to His Excellency the President al-Sharaa …