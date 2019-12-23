Around 1,500 killed in Iran crackdown in November: Reuters

2019/12/23 | 20:00 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Reuters provided an updated account on the death toll in Iran's November protests, provided by an Iranian official, who collected the data from security forces, morgues and medics, i24NEWS reported.

According to the assessment, some 1,500 people were killed in the crackdown, including at least 17 teenagers and 400 women.

The figure is way above the estimates by Amnesty International, which put its latest death toll estimate at 304 people killed.