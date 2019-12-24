Bina Alliance suuggest Basra governor as candidate for PM position: Reports

2019/12/24 | 22:45 - Source: Baghdad Post

The alliance of al-Bina has suggested Basra Governor Assad al-Idani as a candidate for the country's premiership, after protesters strongly rejected the previous nominees, news reports said.

Idani’s nomination, according to the reports, came after the Iraqi protesters repeatedly rejected other candidates, including Qusai al-Suhail.

The Iraqi protesters have made it clear that they would not support any candidate for the country's premiership if they are nominated by the political parties.