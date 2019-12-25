Al-Rafidain operations secures the oil sites in Maysan

2019/12/25 | 23:20 - Source: INA

Maysan-INA

The Rafidain Operations Command has started to develop a tight security plan to protect oil sites in Maysan Governorate.

The Iraqi News Agency correspondent said The Rafidain Operations Command has put in place a tight security plan in order to protect the oil sites of the two oil companies Petrogina in the Kahla and Senook oil district in the Al-Mashrah area, south of the city of Amara, from some suspicious elements that are trying to harm the Iraqi national economy.