Ministry of Oil announces final statistics on exports and imports achieved in the past month

2019/12/25 | 23:20 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

A statement of the Ministry of Oil received by the Iraqi News Agency stated that the total oil exports and revenues accrued for the month of last November, according to the final statistic issued by the Iraqi Oil Marketing Company SOMO, the amount of exports of crude oil reached (105) million and (14) One thousand and (747) barrels, with revenues amounting to (6) billion and (304) millions and (928) thousand dollars.

The statement quoted a spokesman for the Oil Ministry, Asim Jihad, as saying: The total quantities of exported crude oil for the month of last November from the oil fields in central and southern Iraq amounted to (102) million and (5) thousand and (95) barrels, with revenues amounting to (6) Billions and (137) million and (648) thousand dollars, while the quantities exported from Kirkuk oil through the port of Ceyhan were (2) million and (381) thousand and (65) barrels, with revenues amounting to (140) million and (663) thousand And (780) dollars.