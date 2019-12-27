Iraqi lawmakers reject resignation threat by president Barham Salih

2019/12/27 | 12:55 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraqi lawmakers from the State of Law Coalition.Photo: AFP

BAGHDAD,— Iraqi lawmakers have rejected President Barham Salih’s threat to resign rather than appoint the prime ministerial nominee of a powerful parliamentary bloc.

During a press conference with other parliamentarians on Thursday, State of Law Coalition MP Abud Isawy said that the situation was difficult because of the need to follow constitutional procedures as well as meet the demands of protesters.

“We tell the president that supreme interests require you, since you are the protector of the Constitution.



We call on you to refrain from resignation and take up your legal and constitutional responsibilities at this dangerous stage,” the lawmaker added.

“For all to hear, we reject that resignation and will support the president in the completion of his task,” he added.

Salih said in a letter to the Council of Representatives on Thursday that he had rejected al-Bina’s nomination of Basra Governor Asaad al-Eidani, saying that the appointment would violate the Constitution’s provisions regarding which political grouping has the right to nominate prime ministerial candidates.

In the letter, he emphasized that he was willing to step aside, rather than violate the constitution.

The rejection of Eidani by the president came hours after the protesters in Baghdad and the southern provinces expressed their strong opposition to his appointment.

Al-Bina is one of two major, multi-party groupings in the Council of Representatives and is dominated by the Fatah Alliance and State of Law.



In comparison to the rival Islah bloc, it is seen as being closer to Tehran.

Lawmakers from al-Bina called on the Council of Representatives to summon President Salih to appear in parliament, accusing him of violating his oath by not appointing a prime ministerial nominee within fifteen days of the resignation of Adil Abdul Mahdi, who continues to serve as prime minister in a caretaker capacity.

“We were surprised that the president is determined to violate the constitution and reject the largest bloc’s candidate with the excuse that some parties have disagreed,” it said in a statement.

Earlier this week, the Federal Supreme Court ruled that the largest bloc was essentially the grand coalition of party that enabled consensus nominee Abdul Mahdi to become prime minister over a year ago.



If that was no longer viable, then the largest party in parliament would be considered to be the largest bloc.

Currently, the Sairoon Alliance, which is part of the Sadrist Movement, is the largest single party, but only controls 54 seats in Iraq’s 329-member legislature.

Mass protests have gripped Iraq since Oct.



1 and protesters, most of them young, are demanding an overhaul of a political system they see as profoundly corrupt and keeping most Iraqis in poverty.



More than 450 people have been killed and over 17,000 others have been wounded.

Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi resigned last month as the protests continued, but he has remained in office in a caretaker capacity.

Protesters have repeatedly rejected candidates floated by the parties, saying that they will not accept anyone who previously served in government.

