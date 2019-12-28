Iraqi Forces Deployed to Kirkuk as IS Movements Increase

2019/12/28 | 01:25 - Source: Baghdad Post

Iraq has deployed reinforcements to the disputed Kurdish province of Kirkuk, as the Islamic State (IS) activities have increased in the area.BasNews reporter in the region said that the Iraqi forces entered the area of Haftaghaz in Daquq town of Kirkuk province.The deployment came after several incidents have recently been reported from the region.The Islamic State jihadists killed six civilians on Thursday night near Kirkuk province.