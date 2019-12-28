Kurdistan Islamic Union holds its 8th congress in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan

2019/12/28 | 16:50 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Kurdistan Islamic Union (KIU) holds its 8th congress in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, December 28, 2019.Photo: kurdiu.org

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— The Kurdistan Islamic Union’s (KIU) eighth congress began in Erbil on Saturday as conservative and reformist candidates race for the party’s leadership.

The congress was brought forward in order to “inject new blood” into the party following last year’s disappointing election results, which saw the KIU lose its spot as the Kurdistan Region’s top Islamic party.

Founded in 1994 during the Kurdish civil war, the party originally worked on proselytizing among Kurds and acted as fierce opposition to the established Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).



It is linked to the global Muslim Brotherhood movement, and is largely considered its Kurdish franchise.

The two-day congress, attended by 900 members, is to be “innovative and pioneering,” KIU Spokesperson Behzad Zebari said in a press conference.

Items on the agenda include the appointment of a secretary general, leadership council members and voting on 28-article party by-laws.

The conservative Salahaddin Bahadin, incumbent secretary general of the party, and the reformist Abubakir Ali are said to be the main candidates for the leadership of the party.



The former has been the leader of the party since its foundation, except for the sixth congress in 2012 when he chose not to run for leadership.

He then returned to the race in 2016 upon the request of some party members.

A candidate must receive two-thirds of the vote in order to be elected as secretary-general.

Spokesperson for the KIU Congress Bahzad Zebari said that 16 people have been elected so far to the party’s 43-member Leadership Council.



The remainder would be elected on Sunday, along with the five members of the High Monitoring Board.

The first day was only a prelude to the election of the party’s secretary-general.

Zebari also said that the congress had approved several changes to the party’s internal regulations, which will be in place for the next four years.



The changes passed with 82.3 percent of the congress voting in favor.

He said earlier that that 22.5 percent of the members participating in the congress were women.

“The rate of women [that will be elected to] the Leadership Council is 25 percent,” he noted.

During initial remarks at the congress, current Secretary-General Salahaddin Bahadin said that the party had been a part of the process of peace and coexistence in the Kurdistan Region.

“We have always been opposed to bloody conflicts and civil war,” he added.



“We have always paid the price for mediation and being unbiased.



And this is our strategic understanding for religion and patriotism.”

The KIU won ten seats in Kurdistan Region’s parliamentary election in 2013 before its numbers were slashed in half last year, encouraging the party to promise reforms after it acknowledged shortcomings.

Voters punished the party for perceived silence on a wide range of issues, including the closure of parliament and salary cuts across the region.

According to Iraqi KIU MP Jamal Kochar, the party is now looking to focus on social issues, citing rising divorce rates and drug usage.

“There is increasing divorce, the issue of drugs has plagued the youth.



The values of the society have changed.



Globalism has brought the good and the bad.



If the government doesn’t address it, then others need to work on the bad aspects of globalism,” Kochar told Rudaw English earlier this month.

“There is a new generation whose opinions, in the name of liberty, globalism, has changed.



KIU needs [to] seriously address this, not just work on politics,” he added.

Hiwa Mirza Sabir, a third candidate for the party leadership but has withdrawn from the race,saying that Bahadin had promised to implement Sabir’s “roadmap” vision for the party.

The congress comes a week after the ruling Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) held its long-delayed and controversial fourth congress in its stronghold of Sulaimani province.

Kosrat Rasul Ali, formerly both the party’s acting leader and First Deputy for the Secretary General, was elected head of the PUK Supreme Political Council by a majority vote.

