Iraqi forces arrest 2 ISIS leaders in Mosul: Defense Ministry

2019/12/28 | 18:20 - Source: kurdistan 24

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraq’s Defense Ministry on Saturday announced the arrest of two senior Islamic State leaders in Mosul.

One of the two suspects detained was a “senior operative responsible for the financial affairs” of the terror group in Mosul, the ministry said in a statement.

Mosul was previously the so-called Islamic State’s stronghold when they emerged in Iraqi in mid-2014.

Last week, Iraqi security forces announced the arrest of an alleged Islamic State financier during an operation in the western Anbar governorate.

A few days later, on Dec.



25, Iraq’s military announced it had dismantled an Islamic State sleeper cell in Anbar, arresting 14 suspects.

Although Iraq declared victory over the Islamic State in December 2017, the extremist group continues to launch regular attacks, including bombings, kidnappings, and ambushes against both Iraqi security forces, Kurdish forces, and civilians in areas liberated from its control as well as in major cities it never took over, such as Baghdad and Kirkuk.

Recent unrest in Iraq in the form of widespread protests have slowed anti-Islamic State operations in the past few months.

The terrorist group appears to have taken advantage of the situation and has carried out attacks with increasing regularity.



