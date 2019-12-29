Kurdistan Islamic Union: We don't regret supporting the referendum

2019/12/29 | 13:35 - Source: kurdistan 24

");

}

}

switch (data.model) {

case "visited":

if (language=="so")

{

var visitcount = $('#visitcount');

visitcount.html(' ' + data.msg3 + ' ');

}

else{

$(".visit-splitor").remove();

}

var registerdate = $('#registerdate');

registerdate.append(data.msg1);

if (data.msg1.indexOf("KK") "));

}

}

});

});

Share share

The independence referendum was followed by a harsh and violent response from Baghdad, which pushed Peshmerga forces from Iraq's disputed areas and led to months of a near-total breakdown in relations between the federal and regional governments.



(Photo: Archive)

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The head of the Kurdistan Islamic Union (KIU), the largest Islamic party in the Kurdistan Region, announced that its leadership and members do not regret their support of the region's 2017 independence referendum.

KIU co-founder and secretary-general, Salahaddin Bahaddin, made the comments in a speech delivered at the eighth conference of the party, which began on Saturday in Erbil, with the participation of 900 members.

The independence referendum was followed by a harsh and violent response from Baghdad, which pushed Peshmerga forces from Iraq's disputed areas and led to months of a near-total breakdown in relations between the federal and regional governments.



They eventually began to improve, most noticeably after the formation of Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi's administration in late 2018.





Party co-founder and secretary-general, Salahaddin Bahaddin, at the eighth conference of the KIU, Dec.



28, 2019.



(Photo: Kurdistan 24)

Bahaddin said, "The referendum was a difficult step, and on the whole, the right of self-determination is a right for every Kurd.



We may differ in timing or circumstances, but in general, it is a legitimate right."

He continued, "We are convinced that independence is the right of all peoples, and we do not regret our commitment to this project, morally and nationally."

On the first afternoon of the two-day conference, Bahaddin was re-elected secretary-general.



Votes will also be held to choose members of the Presidency Council, the Supervisory Board, and the party's bylaws.



