Kurdish officials fear Islamic State revival as US aid cuts loom

2025-02-09 15:00:05 - From: The Guardian

Humanitarian groups worried north-east Syrian camps holding suspected IS members will lose basic facilities

Kurdish officials have warned of an Islamic State resurgence if US foreign aid cuts take effect on Monday, which would cripple essential services for tens of thousands of people detained in tented camps in north-east Syria, including suspected members of IS and their families.

Blumont, a Virginia-based humanitarian aid group responsible for the management of two of Syria’s ISdetention camps, al-Hol and al-Roj, was given a stop-work order on 24 January by the US state department. The sudden cessation of services prompted panic in the camps after aid workers failed to turn up for work.

Continue reading...