INA – BAGHDAD

President Barham Salih met the caretaker Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi and discussed a number of files.

The two discussed several files, most notably the acceleration of the formation of the government and the fulfilling the demands of the demonstrators in addition to the political and security updates.