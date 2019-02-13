Suicide bombing targets Iran's IRGC force, killing at least 20: State media

2019/02/13 | 19:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iranian soldiers lie on the ground at the scene of an attack on a military parade that was marking the anniversary of the outbreak of its devastating 1980-1988 war with Saddam Hussein's Iraq, in the southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz, Sept. 22, 2018. (Photo: Associated Press/ISNA/Behrad Ghasemi)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A suicide bombing in Iran’s southeast killed at least 20 Revolutionary Guard personnel and wounded 20 more, state media reported on Wednesday.
The bombing took place in Sistan and Baluchistan province, according to the IRNA news agency.
Site of the bombing. (Photo: IRNA)
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
The province, which is on a key opium trafficking route, has experienced frequent clashes between Iranian forces and Baluch separatists, as well as drug traffickers.
Updates to follow...
