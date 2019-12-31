Saudi Arabia condemns attacks by Iran-backed militias against US forces in Iraq

2019/12/31 | 13:20 - Source: Baghdad Post

Saudi Arabia condemned attacks launched last week by Iranian regime-backed militias against American forces in Iraq, an official source said in statement published by the state-owned Saudi Press Agency.

The U.S.



military carried out air strikes on Sunday against the Kataib Hezbollah militia in response to the killing of a U.S.



civilian contractor in a Friday rocket attack on an Iraqi military base, officials said.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi on Monday condemned the U.S.



air strikes on bases of Iranian-backed Iraqi militia.



The U.S.



strikes could pull Iraq further into the heart of a proxy conflict between the United States and Iran.