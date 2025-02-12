British Business Heightened Interest in Iraq following PM Visit

2025-02-12 06:00:30 - From: Iraq Business News

By Jon Wilks CMG, Former UK Ambassador to Iraq, for the Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC): British business heightened interest in Iraq following visit of Prime Minister Al Sudani to London Iraq in 2025 continues a steady and sustained recovery based on greater stability, strong oil revenues, staying out of regional conflicts and accelerating reconstruction. […]

