Iraq News Now

HomeIraq Business NewsPolitical › British Business Heightened Interest in Iraq following PM Visit

British Business Heightened Interest in Iraq following PM Visit

British Business Heightened Interest in Iraq following PM Visit
British Business Heightened Interest in Iraq following PM Visit
2025-02-12 06:00:30 - From: Iraq Business News

By Jon Wilks CMG, Former UK Ambassador to Iraq, for the Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC): British business heightened interest in Iraq following visit of Prime Minister Al Sudani to London Iraq in 2025 continues a steady and sustained recovery based on greater stability, strong oil revenues, staying out of regional conflicts and accelerating reconstruction. […]

The post British Business Heightened Interest in Iraq following PM Visit first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Continue following on Iraq Business News