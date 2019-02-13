عربي | كوردى
Baghdad to repatriate Iraqi ISIS fighters held in Syria - Abd al-Mahdi
2019/02/13 | 19:55
Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi says Baghdad will

repatriate Iraqi members of ISIS held by US-backed fighters in Syria.He told reporters late Tuesday that families of those

fighters will also be brought back and that tent settlements will be prepared

to host them.Abd al-Mahdi’s announcement came a week after the US called

on other nations to repatriate and prosecute their citizens who traveled to

Syria to fight with ISIS and who are now being held by Washington's local

partners.The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) say they have detained

more than 900 foreign fighters during their US-backed campaign against ISIS in

northeastern Syria.Abd al-Mahdi's comment came after a meeting he held Tuesday

in Baghdad with acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan.





