Baghdad to repatriate Iraqi ISIS fighters held in Syria - Abd al-Mahdi

2019/02/13 | 19:55

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi says Baghdad willrepatriate Iraqi members of ISIS held by US-backed fighters in Syria.He told reporters late Tuesday that families of thosefighters will also be brought back and that tent settlements will be preparedto host them.Abd al-Mahdi’s announcement came a week after the US calledon other nations to repatriate and prosecute their citizens who traveled toSyria to fight with ISIS and who are now being held by Washington's localpartners.The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) say they have detainedmore than 900 foreign fighters during their US-backed campaign against ISIS innortheastern Syria.Abd al-Mahdi's comment came after a meeting he held Tuesdayin Baghdad with acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan.