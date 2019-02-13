Baghdad to repatriate Iraqi ISIS fighters held in Syria - Abd al-Mahdi

2019/02/13 | 19:55
Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi says Baghdad will
repatriate Iraqi members of ISIS held by US-backed fighters in Syria.He told reporters late Tuesday that families of those
fighters will also be brought back and that tent settlements will be prepared
to host them.Abd al-Mahdi’s announcement came a week after the US called
on other nations to repatriate and prosecute their citizens who traveled to
Syria to fight with ISIS and who are now being held by Washington's local
partners.The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) say they have detained
more than 900 foreign fighters during their US-backed campaign against ISIS in
northeastern Syria.Abd al-Mahdi's comment came after a meeting he held Tuesday
in Baghdad with acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan.
