Masrour Barzani promises 'new era of progress' for Kurdistan in New Year's Eve message

2019/12/31 | 19:10 - Source: kurdistan 24

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday wished the people of Kurdistan, Iraq, and the world a happy New Year, hoping they have a safe and prosperous year and that 2020 brings an end to crisis and insecurity in the region.

In a statement his office released, Prime Minister Barzani reflected on “how far the Kurdistan Region has come alongside the progress and sacrifices we have made.”

“Let us acknowledge all that we have achieved, overcoming the uncertainty of war, injustice, and instability while remaining united,” he added.

The Kurdish leader also underlined his government’s commitment “to peace and prosperity for all,” pointing to the progress the new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) had made following 100 days of service to the people.

“In 2020, we will build on these foundations,” Prime Minister Barzani affirmed.



“With the support of the people and all parties of the Kurdistan Region, I believe we will succeed in ushering in a new era of progress, economic growth, and security.”

Editing by Karzan Sulaivany