KDP member: Baghdad failing commitments, KRG nears formation

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) political bureaumember Hoshyar Zebari accused Iraq’s federal government of failing to meet itscommitments.

Speaking to Al Hadath television, Zebari criticized Iraqi PresidentAbdul Latif Rashid for belatedly filing a lawsuit against Prime MinisterMohammed Shia al-Sudani and the finance minister over the non-payment of KRGemployees' salaries.

"The president’s move came too late," Zebari said. "Asthe guardian of the constitution, he should have taken a clear stance earlieragainst the violations committed against the region, such as salary cuts andthe weakening of Kurdistan’s institutions. But now, yes, there is growingresentment among the Kurdish people that the federal government isdiscriminating against us by withholding our rightful dues, despite the KRG fulfillingall its obligations."

Zebari argued that despite Kurdistan’s compliance with revenue-sharingmeasures, the federal government has been sluggish in its responses.

"Oil exports have ceased, the payroll lists have been submitted,and internal revenues have been transferred. There is more transparency infinancial dealings," he stated. "Yet, Baghdad remains hesitant inmeeting its commitments. Recently, a new legislative amendment to the 2025budget was introduced to address this, including changes to oil productioncosts and transportation fees via the Iraq-Turkiye pipeline to resume exports.Importantly, the government has now committed to paying public sector salariesin Kurdistan equally and without discrimination. This is a positivedevelopment."

He also highlighted the root of disputes with Baghdad, emphasizing theneed for proper federal governance rather than central control.

"The real issue is that the political mindset in Baghdad remainscentralized, whereas the system is supposed to be federal," he said."Kurdistan should not be treated as just another province, but as aconstitutional region with rights, duties, and mutual obligations. This is thechallenge we are facing."

KRG Formation Nears

Regarding the formation of the new Kurdistan government, Zebari saidnegotiations had been ongoing since the October 2024 elections and wereprogressing well.

"We have reached significant agreements on the government’sprogram," he revealed. "Next week, we will enter discussions with ourpartners, particularly our main ally, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK),to finalize the distribution of posts and leadership positions. The atmosphereis positive, and we expect to form the government within two months. We willnot delay it further, as there is strong momentum."

Dialogue with Syria’s New Leadership

On Kurdish engagement with Syria, Zebari confirmed recent diplomaticexchanges, indicating a shift in regional dynamics.

"There has been communication, meetings, and positive messages withSyria’s new leadership," he said. "Recently, the KRG Prime Ministermet with Syria’s new Foreign Minister, and there may be another meeting at theupcoming annual Government Summit in Dubai."

Zebari noted that Syria’s declared approach is to establish "astable Syria with participation from all components" but cautioned againstrecent moves by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

"Their latest actions should have been addressed through acomprehensive national conference," he said. "Additionally, proposinglengthy transitional periods of three to four years could provoke oppositionfrom other factions. The process is still in its early stages, but there isclear international backing for a stable Syria."