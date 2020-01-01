Iraq: US forces fire tear gas at Baghdad embassy protesters

Protests at the US embassy in Iraq have entered the second
day after a group camped out overnight.
The US has flown in a rapid response
Marines group to reinforce the embassy.US security forces guarding the Baghdad embassy fired tear
gas at pro-Iranian protesters outside the building on Wednesday.Tensions have escalated dramatically after thousands of
protesters attempted to storm the US embassy in Iraq the day previous.A large group camped outside the building overnight, angry
at US airstrikes that killed 25 pro-Iran fighters over the weekend.
They set up
about 50 tents and even portable bathrooms after marching unimpeded into the
high-security Green Zone.US marines worked to disperse the crowd as more people
turned up for a second day of action, some of whom lit a fire on the roof of
the reception area.
In response to the tear gas, some members of the crowd
hurled stones towards the embassy.
Several protesters were reported injured.