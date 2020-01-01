Iraq: US forces fire tear gas at Baghdad embassy protesters

2020/01/01 | 13:50 - Source: Baghdad Post

Protests at the US embassy in Iraq have entered the second

day after a group camped out overnight.



The US has flown in a rapid response

Marines group to reinforce the embassy.US security forces guarding the Baghdad embassy fired tear

gas at pro-Iranian protesters outside the building on Wednesday.Tensions have escalated dramatically after thousands of

protesters attempted to storm the US embassy in Iraq the day previous.A large group camped outside the building overnight, angry

at US airstrikes that killed 25 pro-Iran fighters over the weekend.



They set up

about 50 tents and even portable bathrooms after marching unimpeded into the

high-security Green Zone.US marines worked to disperse the crowd as more people

turned up for a second day of action, some of whom lit a fire on the roof of

the reception area.



In response to the tear gas, some members of the crowd

hurled stones towards the embassy.



Several protesters were reported injured.