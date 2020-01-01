Barcelona legend Lionel Messi won a new award for 2019.

2020/01/01 | 18:55 - Source: INA

Follow - INA

Messi won the award for the best player in the world in a referendum in the Spanish newspaper "Marca", with a rate of 59%, followed by Real Madrid star Karim Benzema by 10%.

The annual "Marca" referendum witnesses the audience voting for the best player during the year from a list of 100 players.



Although Messi lost the Spanish Cup in the final match against Valencia, and what happened in Anfield in the Champions League semi-final against Liverpool, the fans did not forget what Lionel did during the season.

Messi won the Best FIFA World Player and the Golden Ball award from "France Football" magazine, in addition to crowning the golden shoe of the best scorer in Europe.