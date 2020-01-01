Find out the best gaming phones in the world

2020/01/01 | 18:55 - Source: INA

Follow-up

Tech spot gsmarena has stated that Asus intends to modify the ROG Phone, which is ranked among the best and most advanced smart phones.



According to the site, the new generation of ROG Phone will get a Snapdragon 855+ processor, which is the most powerful processor currently available for phones, 12 GB RAM, and a storage capacity of 1 TB, which will give it superior ability to process data and deal with photos and videos.

The new generation of these phones will also support fast battery charging, 4G LTE networks, and Wi-Fi, and the data download speed will reach 1 GB per second.

As for the current ROG Phone phones, they are among the best gaming phones currently, and has a solid structure made of metal and glass, a 6-inch AMOLED screen, a Quаlcomm Snаpdragon 845 eight-core processor, 128 GB internal storage, and 8 GB RAM.