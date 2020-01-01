Afghanistan .. 26 dead in the ranks of the security forces

2020/01/01 | 19:30 - Source: INA

Follow - INA

At least 26 Afghan security forces were killed by a series of new attacks carried out by the "Taliban" movement in the north of the country last night, according to local officials.

The head of the local council in Kunduz province, Muhammad Yusef Ayoubi, stated that at least ten members of the security forces were killed and four others were injured as a result of an attack on a police checkpoint in the Darshat Arji district.

In Balkh province, the head of the local council, Muhammad Afzal Hadid, confirmed that a similar attack by the "Taliban" had claimed the lives of nine police officers, and the fate of four others remains unclear.