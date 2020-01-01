Kurdistan president: Militia members' attack on US Embassy 'alarming'

2020/01/01 | 22:00 - Source: kurdistan 24

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The president of the Kurdistan Region on Wednesday expressed strong concern about protesters affiliated to Iran-backed militias' recent targeting of the US Embassy in Baghdad, calling it an “alarming development.”

“Peaceful gathering and demonstration is a constitutional right, but the use of violence and assaults and the irresponsible action of targeting embassies and diplomatic missions is an alarming development,” said President Barzani in a statement.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, leaders of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) militias led crowds of supporters who gathered at the US embassy in Baghdad, breaking into part of the sprawling compound and setting fire to a reception room.



They did so in response to dozens of militia members killed by US strikes on Sunday against facilities belonging to Kata’ib Hizbollah group as it charged that the militia was behind a previous lethal attack on K-1, an Iraqi military base outside Kirkuk.

On Wednesday night, the PMF ordered its supporters to withdraw from the vicinity of the embassy, but informed sources said one faction rejected the evacuation call.

Barzani's statement continued, “We consider the recent events and the attack on the US Embassy in Baghdad deeply concerning, which is unequivocally unacceptable, and it will endanger Iraq’s interests.”

“The Americans are the ally and friends of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region and were the main partner in the liberation of Iraq and the victory over al-Qaeda and ISIS terrorists.



To confront the dangers of terror and to safeguard its interests, Iraq and the Kurdistan Region still need the support and the cooperation of the United States and the international coalition.”