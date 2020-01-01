Joint operations: Iraqi security forces have secured the US embassy

2020/01/01 | 23:00 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

The joint operations announced the directing of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to secure and protect the American embassy and its staff, while indicating the withdrawal of all protesters.

The joint operations said in a statement received by INA, today, Wednesday, that "the vicinity of the embassy of the United States of America in Baghdad witnessed protests and sit-in by protesters yesterday, Tuesday, December 31, 2019, and continued to this day, and was marked by cases of burning and breaking the doors and glass of the main information of the embassy ".

He added, "The Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces directed the security and protection of the embassy and its employees based on the obligations of Iraq to protect diplomatic missions and embassies countries within Iraqi territory.



He also called on demonstrators and angry protesters to withdraw from their surroundings and end protests and sit-ins, and that their message had arrived."