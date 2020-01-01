Man dies of swine flu in Iraqi Kurdistan capital: source

2020/01/02 | 01:10 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— An elderly man died in Iraqi Kurdistan capital city of Erbil overnight after falling ill with the H1N1 influenza virus, bringing the death toll to four, a source from the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.

The man had been under treatment at a special hospital in Erbil, NRT TV reported.

“He had been under surveillance for 10 days,” said the source, who spoke under condition of anonymity.

The H1N1 influenza virus has several strains, one of which is commonly referred to as swine flu, that caused a global pandemic a decade ago.



Others are seasonal strains endemic to humans.

Kurdistan Regional Government Minister of Health Saman Hussein Muhammad said on Monday that twenty cases of H1N1 influenza virus had been recorded in Kurdistan Region this season, three of which were in Sulaimani governorate.

There have been three other fatalities so far.



The three people who died were from Nineveh, Shargat in Saladin governorate, and Syria respectively.

The very young and the very old are particularly vulnerable to influenza.

