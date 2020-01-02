Kuwait condemns attempt to storm US embassy in Baghdad

2020/01/02 | 16:05 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Kuwait expressed, Thursday, strong condemnation towards the attempt to storm the US embassy in Baghdad, deeming the action as a clear violation of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations as well as a breach of international laws and norms.

The incident put the embassy's staff at risk, said the Foreign Ministry in statement, calling on all Iraqi parties to exercise self-control.

The statement wished for security and stability in Iraq during the critical situation sweeping the country.



