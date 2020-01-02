Kuwait condemns attempt to storm US embassy in Baghdad

2020/01/02 | 16:05 - Source: Baghdad Post
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Kuwait expressed, Thursday, strong condemnation towards the attempt to storm the US embassy in Baghdad, deeming the action as a clear violation of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations as well as a breach of international laws and norms.
The statement wished for security and stability in Iraq during the critical situation sweeping the country.
The incident put the embassy's staff at risk, said the Foreign Ministry in statement, calling on all Iraqi parties to exercise self-control.
