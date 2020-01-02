Final Fantasy 7 Remake Demo Leaks Spoilers For Full Game

2020/01/02 | 18:25 - Source: INA

A demo for Final Fantasy 7 Remake has reportedly leaked onto the internet, which has not only revealed the existence of a demo, but also contains files pointing to many elements of the final game.

The files point to a variety of bosses, redesigned characters, story beats, and areas that will seemingly be present in the final version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

The full soundtrack has also been ripped from the files.



As such, for those looking to experience the game unspoilt, it makes sense to avoid all Reddit, Twitter, and other social media threads regarding this leak.



Be vigilant out there.

Square Enix has yet to officially announce a Final Fantasy 7 Remake demo, but videos of it are already readily available on YouTube, revealing the game’s new introduction cinematic and gameplay footage.