Investment Opportunities in Kirkuk

2020/01/03 | 00:05 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Iraq’s National Investment Commission (NIC) in coordination with Kirkuk Provincial Investment Commission are pleased to announce the following investment opportunities:
Allocating 1200 m² on a part of the land lot no.
Allocating 80 Donum on a part of the land lot no.
Allocating 15 Donum on a part of the land lot no.
Allocating 1200 m² on a part of the land lot no.
(100/1 m 56 ceqanian) to construct a commercial complex
Allocating 80 Donum on a part of the land lot no.
(26/838 m 40 Kirkuk Side) to construct a housing Compound
Allocating 15 Donum on a part of the land lot no.
(8/13 m 56 H.
T) to construct a Passengers’ transport Garage
Investors who are willing to participate are invited to apply by sending their requests to the email address : [email protected] or by directly visiting Kirkuk Provincial Investment Commission headquarter in Kirkuk.
(Source: NIC)