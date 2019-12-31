Le Drian thanks Iraqi government for releasing the French journalists

2020/01/03 | 07:55 - Source: INA

INA – BAGHDAD

Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi received a phone call from the French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

The French Foreign Minister thanked the Iraqi government's efforts to release the two French journalists who were kidnapped on 12/31/2019, appreciating its position in dealing with sensitive circumstances, included a statement by the Prime Minister's media office.

"The discussion also touched on the importance of mutual coordination between the two countries and the need to continue cooperation in the battle against Daesh terrorist groups in addition to construction efforts as well as to strengthen close ties between the two.