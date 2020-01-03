Arab League: Turkish Parliament’s Approval to Send Troops to Libya Fuels Conflict

2020/01/03 | 07:55 - Source: INA

INA – BAGHDAD

The League of Arab States said Thursday January 2nd that the Turkish Parliament's approval to authorise President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to send troops to Libya would further fuel the conflict there.

The approval ignores the resolution issued by the League on December 31st which refuses any foreign intervention that would open the way for terrorists and fighters into Libya, a League official source said.

The source also stressed that a political agreement, from a purely Arab perspective, remains the sole option to restore stability in Libya.