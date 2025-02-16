2025-02-16 05:25:24 - From: Iraq Business News

From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. Teacher insurrection puts pressure on Kurdish ruling parties Teachers in Iraqi Kurdistan are escalating protests to pressure the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) into paying public sector salaries more regularly. Thirteen teachers have been […]

The post Teacher Insurrection puts Pressure on Kurdish Ruling Parties first appeared on Iraq Business News.