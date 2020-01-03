Royal Jordanian suspends its flights to Baghdad

2020/01/03 | 22:20 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- AMMAN - Royal Jordanian Airlines decided to halt its services between Amman and Baghdad, effective January 3, 2020 and until further notice, in light of the security situation in the city and at Baghdad International Airport.Royal Jordanian explained that its other flights to the rest of the Iraqi cities: Basra, Erbil, Najaf and Sulaymaniyah are operating normally as scheduled.Royal Jordanian operates 18 weekly scheduled flights between Amman and Baghdad.