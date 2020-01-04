Defense Ministry: The-Muhandis had a great active role in achieving victory against terrorism

2020/01/04 | 00:50 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

The Ministry of Defense confirmed today, Friday, that the Deputy Chief of the Popular Mobilization, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, had a great active role in achieving victory against terrorism.

The ministry said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency: The hero martyr Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy chief of the Popular Mobilization Organization, who was martyred last night following an air raid carried out by American aircraft near Baghdad International Airport with a number of employees.



The Popular Mobilization Organization was instrumental in combating terrorism.

And today, as we console ourselves, the Iraqi people, and all members of the armed forces represented by the army The Popular Mobilization Organization, the fight against terrorism, the peshmerga, the federal and internal police, with the martyrdom of a hero from the PMO, we recall the great role in fighting and fighting the most powerful terrorist organization on the face of the terrorist gangs of Daesh, which I fought Our forces on behalf of the world and the liberation of Iraqi lands from these terrorist gangs and his great and active participation in achieving great victory over them.