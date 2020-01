2020/01/04 | 10:10 - Source: INA

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )-

INA - SOURCESDemocratic Senator Chris Murphy confirmed that Trump's Edda is 'lying'.Commenting on the recent raid in Taji, the Democratic Senator said, "The Trump administration is lying to us"Earlier, an air strike targeted the Popular Mobilization Forces near Al-Taji Stadium in Baghdad.