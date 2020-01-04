Kurdistan Presidency calls on all parties to have the utmost self-restraint

2020/01/04 | 11:55 - Source: INA

INA - BAGHDAD

Kurdistan Region Presidency called on all parties to have the utmost self-restraint and prevent any dangerous escalations."The recent events that took place in Kirkuk, Al-Qaim and in front of the US embassy in Baghdad are indications of an increasing complexity of the conditions in Iraq that led to repeated actions and reactions.



From this standpoint, we reject the steps of any paybacks inside Iraq.



Thus, violating its sovereignty, which resulted in the death of Major General Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy chief of the Popular Mobilization Forces and their companions as victims.



They had a prominent role in the war against Daesh terrorists groups during the past years," included a statement issued by Kurdistan Region Presidency to Iraqi News Agency - INA.The statement included that Iraq should not be used as an arena to resolve the conflicts of other countries, as we call for solving their problems via dialogues and respect Iraq and its sovereignty.He pointed out that the continuation of these complications, actions and reactions will push Iraq and the region towards the abyss and an unknown future in addition to leading to revival and strengthening militant and terrorist forces of Daesh."In these complex, sensitive and dangerous circumstances, we call on all parties to have the utmost self-restraint and prevent any dangerous developments," he added.