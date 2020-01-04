France, Germany, China Foreign Ministers stress protecting the sovereignty of Iraq

2020/01/04 | 18:55 - Source: INA

INA – SOURCES

Foreign Ministers of France, Germany and China stressed on Saturday the importance of protecting the sovereignty and stability of Iraq.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian discussed the situations in Middle East with his German counterparts Haikou Maas and Chinese Wang Yi.

Le Drian stated that Paris and Beijing are in agreement to try to avoid any escalation or tension in the Middle East, stressing that he and his German and Chinese counterparts agreed on the importance of protecting the sovereignty and stability of Iraq and ensuring that Iran will not violate Vienna Agreement.