Abd Al-Mahdi obeys Iran, announces mourning after Soleimani's death

2020/01/04 | 21:45 - Source: Baghdad Post

Iraq's Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi obeyed Iran despite people's will and announced a three-day mourning period across Iraq after the killing of Qassem Soleimani, chief of Iranian Quds Force, who is accused of killing millions in the Middle East.

Soleimani was killed by US airstrikes earlier in January.

"Prime Minister and Commander in Chief Adel Abdul Mahdi orders the deceleration of national mourning for the souls of the martyrs for three days as of Saturday," his office said in a statement.