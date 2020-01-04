WATCH: Snow atop Kurdistan's Hassan Beg Mountain attracts locals and tourists

2020/01/04 | 22:55 - Source: kurdistan 24

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Most of the visitors are locals from the Soran district, and only a few tourists are from different parts of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, Kurdistan 24’s Tayfur Mohammed said as he interviewed different people.He noted that only a few people are familiar with the mountainous area and the annual accumulation of snow.

Diyar Bahir, a tourist from Chamchamal town in the Garmiyan administrative, said he heard of the destination from his friends.

“It has a very cool and nice atmosphere and is a place to enjoy your time regardless of your age,” he told Kurdistan 24.

The Hassan Beg Mountain’s height is 2,533 meters above sea level and is located 22 kilometers northwest of the Soran district in Erbil governorate.



The mountain tops are usually covered with snow during the winter.

Over the years, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has developed many sectors, including its tourism division, especially in the winter, where the mountains retain snow, attracting thousands of local and international tourists.

Editing by Karzan Sulaivany

(Additional reporting by Tayfur Mohammed)